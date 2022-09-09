Medical Debt Can Crush Even the Insured

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Sept. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Weeks after a stay in the hospital, your bill arrives and you can barely believe the amount due. How is this even possible if you have good health insurance and, more importantly, how will you pay it?

Unfortunately, you’re not alone. More than one in 10 American adults and nearly one in five U.S. households have medical debt, a new study finds. Making matters worse, incurring medical debt more than doubles your chances of not being able to afford food, rent, mortgage or utilities, and losing your home.

“Medical debt is incredibly common and it is toxic,” said study author Dr. Steffie Woolhandler. She is a primary care doctor and distinguished professor at Hunter College in New York City.

It’s a vicious cycle, said Woolhandler, also a lecturer in medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston and a research associate for Public Citizen's Health Research Group, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization.