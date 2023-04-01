Jan. 4, 2023 – If you’ve gone to the emergency room recently, you likely know how much such a visit can cost. A new study by researchers at the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that even for people with private insurance who are employed by large companies, the average out-of-pocket cost of an ER visit can exceed their savings.

In 2019, the study shows, patients enrolled in big companies’ health plans paid an average of $646 in copays and deductibles for each ER visit. A quarter of visits cost more than $907 out of pocket, and another quarter cost under $128.

About half of households can’t afford to pay the average deductible in an employer-sponsored insurance plan, the report notes. And more than a third of U.S. adults are unable to afford a $400 medical expense without borrowing.

While it’s not known how many people don’t go to an emergency room because of the anticipated cost, almost half of U.S. adults report that they’ve delayed care due to costs, according to a recent Kaiser survey.