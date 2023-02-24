April 5, 2023 -- Barbara Rosebrock was heading to the doctor’s office to learn how to use her 8-year-old daughter’s new insulin pump when health care as she knew it forever changed.

It was March 11, 2020. With a mysterious new virus entering the U.S., vulnerable patients like Aubrey -- recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes -- were advised to stay home.

Her doctor canceled the appointment and suggested a remote video visit instead.

Rosebrock was skeptical.

“I didn’t want to do something wrong and end up hurting my kid,” she said.

But the virtual visit went well and set a pattern. Three years later, all of Aubrey’s doctor’s visits are done from home unless lab work or a physical exam is needed. Mom avoids an hour of driving and saves on gas and childcare for Aubrey’s younger brother.

“It’s pennies here and there, but it all adds up,” said Rosebrock.

Telemedicine became routine for the Rosebrocks and tens of millions of others during the pandemic. Among Medicare patients, remote visits increased from 840,000 in 2019 to 52.7 million in 2020, a 63-fold jump. Doctors had shut their doors to only the sickest of patients, and insurers agreed to temporarilyreimburse audio and video visits at the same rate as in-person ones.