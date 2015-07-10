Eric Gibson, Best Shot

By the time he was 25, Eric Gibson had been dealing drugs with an L.A. gang for 12 years. That year, he got sprayed with bullets from a drive-by shooting, which left him bound to a wheelchair forever. "It was the best thing that ever happened to me," he says now. "I told the Lord in the ambulance that if he saved me, I would spend my life cleaning up the mess I'd made."

And that's what he's done. After serving on the board of the National Spinal Cord Association for three years, Gibson received a grant in 2006 from the Christopher Reeve Foundation to speak to children in L.A. public schools. Now he takes time from his job as an executive sales rep at a medical supply company to wheel into fifth- through 12th-grade classrooms in underprivileged neighborhoods to talk with students about the tragic effects of gang life. "I'm fighting a war with very little ammo," he says of his quest to save kids. "I want to win."