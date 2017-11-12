Winter Vinecki, A Winter's Tale

Last May, when Winter Vinecki, 9, learned her father was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of prostate cancer, she knew what she would do. An active child growing up in Gaylord, Mich., she has a passion for triathlons -- she swims, bikes, and runs, and competed in her first one at age 5. Struck by how many kids in her school were overweight and out of shape, she had thought of putting together a team of like-minded friends and family (including her three brothers and mom) to race and raise money for kids' health. "But then my dad got sick," Winter says. "I decided the team should help find a cure for this cancer that was hurting my dad."

And so Team Winter was born. In just a few months, she has gathered runners and triathletes from all over the United States to join the team, which has raised more than $100,000 to benefit Athletes for a Cure and the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Her calendar is packed with upcoming events, including a 10 mile race on Dec. 6 for her 10th birthday. "I want to tell everyone about this disease," she says. "I think if we can raise enough money there can be a cure." And to meet that goal? "I just focus on crossing the finish line and getting there"