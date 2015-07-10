Model and Emmy award-winning Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi is more than an expert on food. She's co-founder and spokeswoman of the Endometriosis Foundation of America (EFA), which raises awareness about the disorder. EFA supports the ROSE (Research Outsmarts Endometriosis) project at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research. In July, Padma took part in a benefit concert event featuring the band Train that raised $1.5 million for the effort. This past year she kicked off a school and community-based teen health campaign with New York State Sen. Jeff Klein to build awareness and educate adolescents, their parents, and teachers about endometriosis. She's also a global ambassador for Keep a Child Alive , which provides care to families and orphans affected by AIDS worldwide.

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon will always be linked to New York -- not only through her role as Miranda on Sex and the City, but by her real life service as an adviser to the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City. The group promotes health and wellness education for people living in The Big Apple. Cynthia is also fronting the 2014 Act on Red campaign for rosacea. Led by top dermatologists, the program seeks to spread the word about the skin disease and help people who have it get treatment. After a bout with breast cancer in 2006, Cynthia appeared on a number of TV shows to raise awareness, and in 2009 she starred in a public service announcement for the Stand Up to Cancer campaign. She discussed her experience and urged women to get checked early. She's now a global ambassador for Susan G. Komen for the Cure.