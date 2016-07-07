"I'm excited to be able to talk about these things that have affected my life, my family and my community," Anderson told Parade magazine. It's a natural outgrowth of another role he took on 6 years ago, when he joined forces with pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. as a spokesman for F.A.C.E. Diabetes, which stands for Fearless African-Americans Connected and Empowered. Anderson traveled the nation telling inner-city kids how to prevent and control diabetes. It's an important message, he says, because every African-American child born today has an almost 50% chance of being diagnosed as a diabetic before they turn 20. "I'm an African-American man who's in a position to say something, so I'm going to speak to my community about that," he told Diabetes Health magazine.

Most actors on hit TV shows don't get to work real-life details into their characters. But Anthony Anderson does. Like Dre Johnson, the ad exec he plays on ABC's Black-ish, Anderson has type 2 diabetes. He was diagnosed 14 years ago and over time has lost nearly 50 pounds -- and kept it off. He makes it a point to work lighthearted health messages into the show's script -- reaching millions of viewers.

Cameron Diaz and Sandra Bark

For Cameron Diaz, aging isn't a bummer. In fact, she wants you to celebrate. Her latest book, which hit the shelves in April, offers a blend of science-based information and her own thoughts and experiences. Unlike other celebrity projects, The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time, co-written with Sandra Bark, doesn't focus on beauty secrets or tips to hide your years. Instead, the authors chose to embrace the aging process.

"It's the book with information every woman should have," Diaz told WebMD magazine. In 2013, Diaz and Bark teamed up on The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body. In it, they took the same scientific approach to tell women about nutrition, fitness, and self-acceptance. This time around, they wanted to give women advice on how to handle getting older, and the life changes that come with it, like menopause. "Aging is a privilege," Diaz says. "It's not a given. It's not something we should assume is going to happen to us. We hope we get to grow old. So how do you want to do it? How do you want that experience to be for you? How can you make that journey be of real value?