Frontline Champions: Essential Workers

We honor the essential workers who have worked selflessly and tirelessly on the frontlines of the pandemic response. WebMD presents the CDC Foundation the Frontline Champions Health Heroes award on behalf of essential workers nationwide.

When COVID-19 began its rampage across the country last spring, Americans' attention turned to the everyday heroes in our midst -- the doctors, nurses, retail clerks, teachers, firefighters, and farmworkers who have risked their own health and safety to keep us clothed, fed, educated, and healthy.

These essential workers are "the backbone of our society," says Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "They're called essential workers because honestly, society doesn't function without them."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the CDC Foundation -- a nonprofit organization that supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's health efforts -- has been providing critical aid to our frontline workers. When personal protective equipment (PPE) was scarce, the Foundation distributed over 7.3 million masks, gloves, and gowns to health care workers. It also provided laboratory and medical equipment, and hired over 1,000 nurses, doctors, contact tracers, and other staff members to help state and local health departments respond to the crisis.

The CDC Foundation couldn't have responded as quickly and comprehensively as it did without the corporations and individuals who financially support its work. "We had our largest year ever in donations," Monroe says. "It's only because of those donations that we were able to provide critical support to individuals and communities." For the first time, some of those donations came from children, who sold lemonade, created artwork, and performed shows to raise money for the frontline workers.

WebMD recognizes the work the CDC Foundation does in supporting essential organizations nationwide, including the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, South Forsyth High School, Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation, and the Paterson Department of Health & Human Services. We take a look at how these five groups continue to make a difference in communities impacted by COVID-19.