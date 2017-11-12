Update: SafeWander and Shinozuka in the Spotlight

Since he was named one of WebMD's 2015 Health Heroes, Shinozuka's life has gotten even busier.

"To receive all this attention is definitely surreal," he says. "I never would have imagined that any of this would have occurred."

Eagle-eyed TV viewers might have caught his recent cameo in an ad for Cadillac that aired during the Oscars.

"In January, I received an email from an ad agency," Shinozuka says. "Initially, I actually didn't know who they wanted me to star in the ad for."

The spot, part of the luxury brand's "Dare Greatly" campaign, was shot in Los Angeles.

"I had never been in an ad before. It was a new world, actually," he says. "I was very fortunate to be a part of it."

If Tinsel Town doesn't come calling again soon, he's well on his way to making a name for himself in health care technology.

In January, he visited Las Vegas to speak at the Digital Health Summit during the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). It was his second trip to CES. The first, in 2015, was as a spectator.

"It blows my mind, really," Shinozuka says of the show.

In February, he received a $50,000 grant from Digital Health Marketplace for a joint pilot program at Hebrew Home, an assisted-living facility in Riverdale, NY.

SafeWander was one of 10 companies to receive funds.

"It's really incredible to see the sheer amount of innovation that's occurring in the health care technology space," he says. "It's exciting to know that we're living in a time when so many [advancements] are happening."

How does he see his own role in that space?

"To be able to contribute to that broader effort to utilize technology to make the world a healthier place is something that's very special," he says.

As far as the future, in the short term, an Android app for SafeWander is in the works. In addition to the Hebrew Home, the product is also being piloted in assisted living facilities in Maine and California.

"It's exciting to see that SafeWander is being used by lots of different institutions," Shinozuka says. "We're just trying to make sure that [it] can be delivered to as many different people as possible."