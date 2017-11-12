In 2013, at age 13, Trisha Prabhu created ReThink, a smartphone app that helps stop cyberbullying. It makes kids think twice before they post harmful thoughts online.

Prabhu's studies have shown the app gets kids to change their minds about what they post 93% of the time. ReThink earned top honors at the 2014 Google Science Fair and the 2015 White House Science Fair.

Now Prabhu is taking ReThink global, with plans to release free versions of the app in several languages by the end of this year. "ReThink's impact now reaches across the globe," she says.

Prabhu, who is now a high school senior, continues to customize and fine-tune ReThink for use in schools across the United States. While appearing on the TV show Shark Tank last year, she landed a $100,000 deal from investors Mark Cuban and Lori Grenier to help her develop the app and expand its reach.