What to Do About Age Spots

Ah, the sun -- our beloved source of light, warmth, and vitamin D. If only it didn’t have such destructive effects on your skin.

Age spots, or the benign, light-brown flat spots that pop up on your skin as you age, are a bit of a misnomer. While they do develop over time, they’re often the result of the sun. The technical term is a solar lentigo. Jerome Garden, MD, a professor of clinical dermatology at Northwestern University Medical School, explains.

What are age spots, and does the sun alone cause them?

Garden: Age spots are common benign skin spots with clearly defined edges on your face or other sun-exposed areas. They usually form due to exposure to the sun. Other sources of UV light, such as tanning beds, can also be a source. Some types of spots and growths also occur as we age, which people may refer to as age spots. All of these should be evaluated by a dermatologist to rule out a more serious type of pigmented spot.

What at-home treatments are available, and do they work?

Garden: Most over-the-counter skin lighteners contain a retinoid or hydroquinone ingredient, which can be mildly effective in some patients. But long-term hydroquinone use -- beyond a few months -- may result in darkening of the skin, and retinoids may be irritating to sensitive skin, so they should be monitored by a dermatologist. If you don’t see the results you want, a dermatologist can prescribe a prescription-strength cream.

What in-office treatments can I try?

Garden: The most effective treatment is a laser that specifically targets pigment. After one or two treatments, it can significantly lighten and even remove brown spots. But lasers have potential risks, including burns, scars, and color change, so they should only be used by a trained physician. Another procedure is cryotherapy, which uses liquid nitrogen to injure the cells in the age spot. It can be a bit painful, but very quick. Risks include scarring and skin lightening or darkening, but they’re low when performed by your dermatologist.