Brain Exercises: Can They Help Older Adults?

That’s compared to half of the people in the study’s control group, who didn’t do any special training. So, a decade later, the majority of people who’d done some brain training hadn’t noticed any decline. They were as a group perhaps doing a bit better on average than those who didn’t do the training. Still, the researchers reported that the benefits were modest at best, probably because so many other factors are at play.

To find out if training would help people later in life, researchers got the study’s participants back 10 years later, when they were 82 on average. And, there was some modestly good news. About 60% of people who’d done brain training in the study reported that they were doing just as well or better with daily life activities.

Building Working Memory

“We do know brain training works for some people,” Jaeggi says. “But, we have limited understanding of the mechanism. What is it exactly about [certain] exercises that work well? Why do they work for some people and not others?”

Jaeggi is part of an online study enrolling 30,000 people to help find the answer. Her work focuses on brain training aimed at improving working memory. Working memory is what you need to keep information in mind for a short period of time while you’re doing other things. It’s important for lots of skills you need to get through the day and engage with other people, from following a conversation to doing mental math.

A brain exercise that’s best known and studied for tapping into working memory is the n-back task, says Benjamin Katz, PhD, an assistant professor of human development at Virginia Tech who studies cognitive training.

“You have to remember a series of blocks lit up on a screen and a series of letters,” he says. “You have to remember that series and indicate if a letter or block matched the one that came some number before it.”

While most exercises don’t transfer well to other tasks or daily life, there’s some evidence the n-back task does. One study showed it led to better fluid intelligence, the ability to reason and solve new problems. A later study showed that more training also translated into bigger gains.

“Oftentimes, there's near transfer,” Katz says. “You do better after doing programs on very similar tasks. That’s important, but there’s a lot less evidence that those tasks necessarily can directly improve things you care about every day, like remembering what you need to buy at the grocery store or remembering a person's name.”