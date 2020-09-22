Guys, Don't Forget These Checkups as You Age

To live a long and healthy life, it helps to have a plan, to know what you need to do -- and how to do it -- to avoid disease or significant damage to your health. Len Horovitz, MD, an internal medicine specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, recommends you start with annual trips to your doctor.

“I like to see older guys once a year,” Horovitz says.

One of the biggest concerns they bring to him: prostate cancer, for which the average age of diagnosis is 66. But the benefits of screening for prostate cancer remain debatable. The disease often grows so slowly that men live perfectly healthy lives despite its presence. Screening, testing, and treatment may cause unnecessary physical and emotional harm, such as urinary incontinence, impotence, and anxiety. On the other hand, prostate cancer can be deadly. It’s complicated.

“Have a thorough discussion with your doctor about whether you want to be screened,” Horovitz says. The American Cancer Society recommends that you have this discussion at age 50. Because of their heightened risk, African American men and men whose father or brother had prostate cancer before age 65 should talk to their doctor at age 45. Men with more than one first-degree relative with early prostate cancer should raise the topic at age 40.

Horovitz often reminds his male patients that other cancers also should concern them. The CDC advises men ages 55 to 80 who are current heavy smokers or who quit smoking within the past 15 years to get a low dose CT lung scan each year. Also, men between the ages of 50 and 75 should get tested for colon cancer. How often depends on the type of test your doctor orders for you.

In addition to cancer, Horovitz counsels older men to care for their hearts. For many of them, that means adjusting longtime lifestyle habits, like poor nutrition and lack of exercise. Eating right and working out regularly will help protect you from diabetes, obesity, hypertension, all of which increase the chance of heart disease, Horovitz says.