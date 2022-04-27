Losing your hearing can be an inconvenience -- sometimes a major one that makes you worry. While some forms of hearing loss aren’t reversible, many are. But how does it stack up?

Earwax Buildup: Reversible Earwax helps clean and protect the ears. Normally, your ears will clear it out on their own. If you use cotton swabs to clean them, you may be pushing the wax in deeper. This can make it gather and get stuck. That’ll make it hard for you to hear. It’s not hard to treat that buildup and get your hearing back. Home treatments work well in most cases. Put a few drops of mineral oil or baby oil in the ear to help wax work its way out. You can also buy drops at the drug store that help soften ear wax. Avoid products with hydrogen peroxide if your ear canal is dry. See a doctor if home treatments don’t work or if you have diabetes. They can remove the wax safely with medical tools. Or they might flush it out with water or saline.

Ear Infections: Reversible If you have one, you may notice mild hearing loss, as if you were wearing ear plugs. An infection usually happens when fluid gets stuck in your middle ear. That’s because the fluid makes it easier for bacteria to grow. Some ear infections get better all on their own. A doctor may prescribe antibiotics to help treat it. Viruses can also cause hearing loss. If you or someone you know gets these infections often, ear tubes -- small cylinders that keep the middle ear open -- can help treat them, especially in children.