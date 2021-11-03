Parent-child relationships change as you reach your own adulthood, and your roles may shift. But what if your parents become more and more difficult, or seem irrational, with age? How can you stay patient and respectful while keeping your own peace of mind?

Draw Clear Boundaries

Corrine Ptacek, of Roselle, IL, lives about 40 minutes from her parents. Her father has Alzheimer’s disease and gets care through the VA. But dealing with her difficult mother makes things worse for Ptacek, the oldest of three grown daughters.

“I’ve turned over my role as heath care designate for my dad to my sister,” she says, adding that her mother won’t support care decisions or share paperwork. “[My mother] would like us to attend doctors’ appointments but doesn't work with our schedules and doesn’t work with us in helping her with daily tasks.” All three sisters work full-time in demanding jobs and have their own families.

When her mother fell, she refused in-home physical therapy and insisted that Ptacek’s father, who already had dementia, drive her to appointments. This caused a lot of fear and worry, Ptacek says.

“Parents may make demands on you that you are unwilling or unable to meet,” says Steven Zarit, PhD, a professor and department head of human development and family studies at Penn State University in University Park, PA. “It could be about how much you visit or help them with daily activities or about moving in with you. And as you probably know already, a demanding parent will not become less demanding just because you have given in on a particular issue.”

Zarit suggests taking a calm moment to think about what you can and can’t handle. “Make a list and be very specific,” he says. “You might talk the list over with a spouse or siblings. Make the list your guideline. Do the things you are willing to do, and draw the line over the things you won't do.”

Also, resist the urge to argue. “You don't have to provide a reason or try to win an argument,” Zarit says. “Just stick to your decision not to provide this help and end the conversation.”