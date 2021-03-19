Although knee pain is common as you age, it doesn’t have to be inevitable. There are ways to prevent it as you age. And if you already have knee pain, there are ways to manage and treat it.

What Causes Knee Pain?

Though lots of things can cause your knees to hurt, arthritis is often to blame. Osteoarthritis, which is when the protective tissue (also called cartilage) in your knee wears away, is common in older adults.

With every step you take, your knees absorb shock. You can expect your knees to absorb about 1½ times your body weight, which can quickly add up. With regular wear-and-tear damage and the pressure that your knees deal with, the pads of cartilage in your knees (called menisci) can weaken.

After the cartilage is worn away, your bones rub against each other. This can lead to swelling, stiffness, and pain.

Nicholas A. DiNubile, MD, a bestselling author and orthopedic surgeon with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, says knee pain isn’t normal, but it’s not unusual as people get older.

“With age, it’s very common,” he says. “It’s hard to find somebody who’s been active as they age, who doesn’t have that little crunch under the kneecap when they bend and straighten their knee or when they go up and down stairs.”

Daniel Valaik, MD, an orthopedic surgeon and assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University, agrees.

“We mostly think of osteoarthritis as a kind of mechanical wearing away of the joint,” he says. “It’s just like treads on a car tire. At 40,000 to 50,000 miles, those treads are just going to wear out. Even if you get great tires, they’re going to wear out.”

You might be more likely to have knee pain if you:

Are overweight

Have or have had knee injuries

Have a family history of osteoarthritis

Besides osteoarthritis, there could be other reasons for your knee pain. Your knee could hurt because of: