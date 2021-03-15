Lactose intolerance isn’t a serious health condition, but symptoms can be uncomfortable. You may have stomach upset or gas about 30 minutes to 2 hours after you eat or drink any dairy food.

Do you get gas , bloating , or even diarrhea after you eat dairy foods? You may be lactose intolerant. This is when you can’t digest lactose, the type of sugar found in dairy products.

“Some people are able to tolerate lactose throughout their lives, but others become more lactose intolerant as they age,” usually caused by your genes, she says. “Some people stop producing lactase, or produce less of it, as they reach adulthood and beyond.”

Lactose intolerance is caused by low levels of lactase , an enzyme that helps you digest lactose in dairy foods, says Laura Acosta, a registered dietitian at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Who’s More Likely to Get It?

Lactose intolerance is more common among people of Southeast Asian, East Asian, West African, Native American, Hispanic, or Italian ancestry because they’re more likely to carry the gene mutation that causes the condition, says Vijaya Surampudi, MD, assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“We have the highest amounts of lactase when we are young because as babies, we feed on milk. But we often make less and less lactase as we age,” she says. “About 65% of people may experience lactose intolerance at some point in their lives.”

There’s a wide range of lactose intolerance, with some people having no tolerance for dairy, while others can manage to digest foods like hard cheeses or yogurt, she says.

It’s fairly common to notice the signs of lactose intolerance appear as you get older, says Christine Lee, MD, a gastroenterologist at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

“This enzyme production can decrease over time in some people, so most people can experience some degree of lactose intolerance as they get older,” Lee says. You can also become lactose intolerant if you have an illness, infection, or take a medication that affects the bowels or intestines.

These conditions can also cause you to develop lactose intolerance later in life:

