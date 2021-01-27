When John Hubbard left Alabama to move back in with his mother in Beaufort, SC, in 2002, he couldn’t foresee how much his life would change. The two had a good relationship, and Hubbard was happy to be back in his hometown.

But when his mother was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 2 years later and he became primary caregiver, Hubbard had to give up his freedom, his former career, and a personal schedule. He even had to break off his own wedding engagement in another state.

Still, he wouldn’t do anything differently. “It wasn’t easy, I promise you,” he says. “You have to put your life on hold.” Hubbard quit drinking alcohol and smoking during this time, which spanned 13 years. “You have to put away the toys. You have to become an adult. I actually grew up.”