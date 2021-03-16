How to Choose Long-Term Care Insurance

How to Choose a Policy

If you think you’d like to buy long-term care insurance:

Know how much you can afford.

The average yearly cost of a long-term care policy is $1,400 for a single 65-year-old man and $2,100 for a single 65-year-old woman in good health.

“[Long-term care insurance] is not like auto insurance, where you can change coverage every year,” says Bonnie Burns, a policy specialist with California Health Advocates, a nonprofit focused on Medicare advocacy and education. “You’re actually investing in future care. Once you have a policy and pay in for several years, you’re not likely to want to walk away from that money. You won’t get it back.”

Get expert advice.

Take your time and find an agent who specializes in long-term care. “There are many moving parts that can only be explored … by someone who knows what they’re doing,” Klingler says.

Compare your options.

Because there’s no one-size-fits-all policy, you’ll need to choose one that works best for you. For instance, if you have a good retirement plan or plenty socked away in savings, a smaller policy may be enough to meet your needs.

Compare several different options, including their benefits, the types of services and facilities they cover, what isn’t covered, and how much you’ll pay out of pocket. You can also ask your agent how much the rates of each policy go up each year.

And don’t forget to ask about ways that you can pay less. “Discounts for good health, being married, and purchasing policies together are common and can be substantial,” Klingler says.

Choose a company you trust.

“An insurance policy is effectively a piece of paper and a promise, so make sure the company ... you’re considering entering into an agreement with is financially strong,” Klingler says.

If you haven’t heard of a company before, ask your state’s insurance department to confirm they’re licensed to do business in your area. You can also check their insurer ratings online.

Involve a loved one.