Does Medicare Pay for Home Health Care?

If an illness or injury gets in the way of your daily life, in-home health care can be a good option. Getting care at home can help you feel better, teach you new ways to take care of yourself, or prevent your health from getting worse.

Based on what you need and why, Medicare may pay for some of your care.

Figuring out the details can take some time (and be confusing), but don’t worry. “You’re not on your own,” says Casey Schwarz, senior counsel of education and federal policy at the Medicare Rights Center in Maine. “Your home health agency, doctor, physical therapist, or nurse practitioner will be able to explain your options and help you through it.”