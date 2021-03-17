Nutrition Guidelines for Older Adults

Nutrients You Need

Not getting the right nutrients can go hand in hand with undernutrition in the elderly. Even if you eat plenty of food, you could still be missing some key nutrients, like the following:

Calcium. The recommended dietary allowance for calcium jumps from 1,000 milligrams daily to 1,200 milligrams for women after age 50. Calcium keeps bones healthy, of course, but that’s not all. “Your body needs it for the heart, muscles, and nerves to function properly, too,” Planells says, adding that calcium also plays a role in guarding against some cancers, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Dairy foods are a top source, but you can also get calcium from leafy greens and fish with bones (such as canned salmon or sardines). Or look for calcium-fortified products, which include some soy and almond beverages and orange juice.

Fiber. While the gastrointestinal (GI) tract seems to be less affected by aging than other organ systems, older men and women still have more constipation and other digestive problems. Eating high-fiber foods such as whole-grain breads and cereals, beans, fruits, and vegetables can help you avoid GI troubles.

Protein. Every cell in your body needs protein to function, but undernourished seniors often get too little from their diets, Powers says. “The body will then use its own protein stores in muscles, so that person will get weaker and weaker unless we replenish with protein.” If you don’t get enough protein, you can land yourself in the hospital. But you can boost your protein intake by drinking protein shakes, Powers says.

Vitamin B12. About 20% of older adults don’t get enough vitamin B12. That’s partly because vitamin B12 becomes harder for the body to absorb over time, Planells says. Plus living on a budget may keep some retirees from affording rich sources of this nutrient. Poultry, beef, seafood, eggs, and dairy products are all good sources of B12. Others include fortified breakfast cereals (check the Nutrition Facts label on the box) and any product that has added nutritional yeast, says Planells.