Opioid Use Among Older Adults

Part of getting older means that you may deal with aches and pain. To treat pain, your doctor may prescribe an opioid. You’ll join a large group of older adults: As many as 9% of adults age 65 and older take an opioid for pain. Opioids are one of the strongest kinds of pain relievers. They can be very effective, especially for severe pain, says Cary Reid, MD, PhD, an associate professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York and a pain management researcher. But they also come with serious side effects, and older adults are at a greater risk. If they’re not taken as prescribed, opioids can lead to a dependence or even addiction. “As doctors, we’re constantly questioning if opioids do more good than harm,” Reid says.

Why So Many Older Adults Take Opioids “As you age, your body does, too,” says anesthesiologist Halena M. Gazelka, MD, chair of the Mayo Clinic Enterprise Opioid Stewardship Program in Rochester, MN. You’re more likely to have a painful condition, such as arthritis, back injuries, or cancer. If you need surgery for one of these issues, your doctor may prescribe an opioid to help you get better. “Opioids are the go-to drugs to treat severe acute pain,” Reid says. They’re also given for chronic pain, usually as a last resort. All this explains why someone age 65 and above is three times more likely to take an opioid compared to someone in their early 20s. Nearly 20% of seniors fill a prescription for an opioid in a given year.