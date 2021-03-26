“With age comes wisdom,” writer Oscar Wilde observed. But he died at 46, too young to know firsthand what actually comes with age -- like fundamental changes to your posture.

Live long enough, and you’ll find you can’t stand up as straight as you once did. Your spine may even form a permanent curve, like the top of a question mark.

While spines should have some natural curve, a major curve in the thoracic spine (the part between your neck and low back) is called hyperkyphosis. Doctors usually just call it kyphosis, and lay folks simply describe it as a hunched back.

Minor posture changes may be a normal part of aging. Still, you should keep your doctors in the loop if you notice posture changes in your own body. You may be able to make lifestyle changes or take medications to prevent further posture changes or keep symptoms at bay.