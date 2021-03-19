Pregnant at 50: What You Need to Know

For most women, turning 50 means inching closer to retirement, perhaps traveling the world, or picking up a forgotten hobby. But for Deborah (Deb) Keaton, it meant all of those things and a bouncing bundle of joy.

At age 50, Keaton welcomed her first child -- a baby girl named Mathilda.

After marrying in her mid-40s and trying to get pregnant for a few years, Keaton and her husband decided to try reproductive assistance. It worked after a few tries and now her daughter is almost 11.

“I called friends and family and they were like ‘Wow … OK, here we go.’ I enjoyed my pregnancy. I was powerful, excited and my brain was sharp. My hair and skin looked great. It was wonderful and I absolutely loved the experience.”