Holiday Travel: How to Get Where You're Going (and Stay Well)

As the busy holiday season approaches, thousands of people head to the airports, jetting to see loved ones or just to get away from it all. Many more will take trains or buses -- or pack up the car and cruise onto the highways. But whether by land, sea, or sky, there are likely to be delays along the way. For people with serious health problems like diabetes and heart disease -- and for young children -- those travel glitches can be more than an inconvenience. To stay well when you're traveling, you'll need to plan well. Here's how.

If You Have Diabetes Eat close to your regular schedule. "That's especially important for diabetics," says Inyanga Mack, MD, assistant professor of family and community medicine at Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. Since meal service has been discontinued on most flights, getting to the airport early leaves you time to eat before the flight. Also, bring along healthy snacks to offset the risk of hypoglycemia, whether on the road or in the air, she says.