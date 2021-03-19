“Most nutrition requirements can be met with food,” says Lauri Wright, PhD, RDN, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. But as you age, if you have a limited diet and don’t get the vitamins and minerals you need through food, your doctor may recommend a supplement.

A healthy diet can help your immune system stay strong and keep health problems at bay.

Dietary supplements are capsules, pills, powders, or liquids you take to get added nutrients. They may be vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbs, plants, or enzymes. You can buy them at grocery stores and pharmacies. You don’t need a prescription for supplements.

Supplements as You Age

If you’re over 50, you may need more of certain vitamins and minerals. The doctor might recommend a supplement to help you meet those needs, such as:

Calcium. You need calcium to keep your bones strong. As you age, you lose bone mass, which can lead to fractures. “Bone loss accelerates during your 50s, especially among women,” Wright says.

You can get calcium from foods like milk, canned fish, and dark, leafy vegetables. If you don’t eat enough calcium-rich foods, you may need a calcium and vitamin D supplement because vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium.

Vitamin D. If you get 15-30 minutes of sunlight about twice a week, your body may make enough vitamin D. But as you age, it’s harder for your body to absorb vitamin D through sunlight.

If you don’t want to take a supplement, bulk up on vitamin D-rich foods like fortified milk, fortified cereal, and fatty fish.

Vitamin B12. “One vitamin we keep an eye on as we age is vitamin B12,” Wright says. “That’s because stomach acid, which is required for your body to absorb vitamin B12 from food, declines with age.” You need vitamin B12 to keep your red blood cells and nerves healthy and to prevent anemia.

If you want to boost B12 in your diet, try foods like meat and fortified cereals.