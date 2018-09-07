Just as young patients see pediatricians for specialized care, older adults can benefit from working with a geriatrician, an internist who specializes in the care of older patients.

The Care Is Age-Appropriate

More than half of older adults manage three or more chronic conditions, which often means filling several prescriptions and juggling appointments with multiple specialists.

Geriatricians are medical doctors trained and board-certified to address both the normal and abnormal changes of aging and to recognize the difference in the way a disease may develop in an elderly patient. In addition to their backgrounds in internal medicine, geriatricians work with teams of health care professionals to manage patient care and ensure age-related health issues are addressed.

You'll find geriatricians in long-term and acute care facilities as well as hospitals, medical centers, and private practice.