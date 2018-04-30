Could Nonprofit Drug Firms Cut Sky-High Prices?

THURSDAY, May 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Generic prescription drugs should be cheap, but prices for some have soared in the United States in recent years. Now a group of U.S. hospitals thinks it has a solution: a nonprofit drug maker.

Earlier this year, the consortium of several large hospital systems announced it would form a nonprofit drug company called Project Rx.

The goal, its members said, is to address two major problems in the current generic drug market: shortages of critical drugs and inflated prices.

The man spearheading the project is Dan Liljenquist of Intermountain Healthcare, a large network of hospitals and clinics in Utah. Together with several other hospital systems -- and in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and philanthropists -- Intermountain plans to get Project Rx running by next year.

Writing in the May 17 New England Journal of Medicine, Liljenquist and his colleagues help present the argument for why it just might work.

It's not the first time the idea of a nonprofit drug company has been floated, said Ge Bai, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Business School in Baltimore.

But those proposals never panned out, said Bai, co-author of the journal article. (Johns Hopkins' medical institutions are not part of the group launching Project Rx.)

The principle behind Project Rx gives it a better shot at success, however, Bai said.

The customers in this case are the hospitals, and each will have a direct contract with the nonprofit drug maker, Bai explained. Hospitals know how much of a given drug they need, and the drug manufacturer will be guaranteed a minimum volume of sales -- at a predetermined low price.

But Project Rx -- or, eventually, other nonprofits -- could also have broader effects. They could help drive down generic drug prices by introducing competition into markets where there currently is none, Bai explained.

The problem is, when it comes to generic drugs without a large customer base -- for uncommon medical conditions, for instance -- there is often only one company making the medication.