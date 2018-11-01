Living at the Height of Health

Nov. 1, 2018 -- Ken Willoughby and Doris Spencer may have discovered the Fountain of Youth -- in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

He's 80 and she's 72, yet they regularly climb the nation's highest mountains, more than 14,000 feet above sea level, where the air is thin, the weather is severe, and little grows. In winter, when other people are sleeping in until the ski area chairlifts open, they're skiing uphill in the predawn cold, with sticky layers called skins on their skis to gain traction on the snow, nearly 7 days a week, 135 days last winter.

"The mountains are a big draw for Doris and I. We love to summit. We like the challenge, and we've been pretty good for it at our age," says Willoughby. "It's healthy. It's fitness. It's cardiovascular. It's tremendous, and we just do it all the time."

But if you think this couple is an anomaly, performing feats of fitness that would put most people half their ages to shame, think again. They live in Colorado's Summit County, a mountainous region that a recent study found has the highest average lifespan in the U.S.: 86.83 years. By contrast, the lowest average lifespan was in South Dakota's Oglala Lakota County, with an average lifespan of 20 years less: 66.81.

The study identified things like social and economic standing, race, ethnicity, quality of health care, and behavioral patterns as the main drivers of life expectancy. The key risks were identified as diabetes, high blood pressure, lack of exercise, obesity, and tobacco use.

Summit County is a stunningly beautiful mountain playground, which attracts well-off retirees, day-trippers, and weekend skiers from Denver, 70 miles to the east, and seasonal waves of young people who come from all over the world with a dream of living the ski bum life. But there are lots of mountain resort communities across the country, and Colorado as a whole is particularly fit, with the lowest obesity rate in the nation. What makes folks here so healthy?

We ventured into the heart of the Rocky Mountains this summer to find out.