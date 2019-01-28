‘Young Blood’ Clinics Shut Down After FDA Action

Feb. 20, 2019 -- Ambrosia Health has shut down its clinics offering transfusions of young blood plasma after the FDA issued a statement saying the science was unproven.

“In compliance with the FDA announcement issued February 19, 2019, we have ceased patient treatments,” says a statement on Ambrosia Health’s website.

Earlier in 2019, entrepreneur and Stanford University medical school graduate Jesse Karmazin, MD, opened four plasma transfusion clinics around the country to provide young blood to anyone over the age of 30 who wanted it -- for the price of $8,000 to $10,000.

Karmazin could not be reached for comment about the FDA statement. Before the FDA action, however, Karmazin, 34, told WebMD he decided to open his clinics based on the results of a clinical trial he ran with 100 patients that tested the same concept. Although the results from that trial aren’t published, Karmazin says they back his claims. He also points to similar research on mice.

Karmazin opened clinics in Omaha, NE, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Tampa, FL.

The plasma -- the fluid left after blood cells are removed -- came from 16- to 25-year-olds and was tested for multiple pathogens including the Zika virus and HIV, Karmazin says.

While the FDA did not name Ambrosia in its release, it cautioned consumers that there is “no proven clinical benefit” to the transfusions. Although blood transfusions are considered safe for people who need them to survive, side effects can include hives, lung injury, and deadly infections.

“Simply put, we’re concerned that some patients are being preyed upon by unscrupulous actors touting treatments of plasma from young donors as cures and remedies. Such treatments have no proven clinical benefits for the uses for which these clinics are advertising them and are potentially harmful,” the FDA statement says.

Other experts interviewed before the FDA’s action agreed that it was too early and the science is too thin to market plasma transfusions as an anti-aging remedy.

Steven Joffe, MD, MPH, a pediatric oncologist and bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania, calls the transfusions “dangerous” and says people could be wasting their money.