Survey: 1 in 3 Older Adults Feel Lonely

"We, too, found that loneliness was common across the adult lifespan and was associated with poor physical, cognitive, and mental health," says Dilip Jeste, MD, a senior associate dean for healthy aging and senior care at the University of California San Diego.

Recent research has shown that people who are lonely and isolated are more likely to have heart disease and stroke, get immune system problems, and may even have a harder time recovering from cancer.

Another study found that loneliness also raises the risk of premature death among people of all ages.

While loneliness happens throughout life, ''loneliness and lack of companionship is different in older people [than younger]," says David Reuben, MD, director of geriatrics at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica. "In older people, it is much more associated with loss. In teens, it is much more intrinsic. They are trying to get their lives together, their act together."

Besides feeling lonely when longtime friends or partners pass away, older adults may feel lonely when they retire, says Reuben, who’s also the Archstone Foundation chair and professor at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

"Some people do fine with retirement, but many people are identified with their work," he says. He recalls a patient who retired at 86, and ''he was not the same guy. He had no place to go."