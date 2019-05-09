FRIDAY, May 10, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Cuddler the bear, Aibo the dog, Justocat the purring kitty: They may only be furry, lifelike robots, but they have a made a real impact in nursing homes.

That's the finding of new British research that suggests these high-tech "robopets" are the next best thing for nursing home residents unable to have a beloved pet or those suffering from loneliness.

"Although not every ... resident may choose to interact with robopets, for those who do, they appear to offer many benefits," study author Rebecca Abbott, of the University of Exeter Medical School, said in a university news release.

The robopets stimulate conversations and trigger fond memories of pets or past experiences, Abbott said. "And there is also the comfort of touching or interacting with the robopet itself. The joy of having something to care for was a strong finding across many of the studies."

One U.S. geriatrician who was not involved in the study said engagement with a robotpet does seem helpful.

"Most importantly, it was found to decrease loneliness and increase pleasure and joy, and bring comfort," said Dr. Maria Torroella Carney. She directs geriatrics and palliative medicine at Northwell Health in Great Neck, N.Y.

In the new study, Abbott's group analyzed data from 19 studies involving 900 nursing home residents, family members and staff at centers worldwide. Five different robopets were used in the studies: Necoro and Justocat (cats); Aibo (a dog); Cuddler (a bear); and Paro (a baby seal).

Many nursing home residents were entertained by the robopet even if they realized it wasn't a real dog or cat. Of course, "residents' responses could vary according to whether they were living with dementia and according to the severity of the dementia," Abbott's team noted.

Some residents talked to the robopet as if it were, in fact, alive and a real animal. Some even made an emotional connection with the "pet." For example, one resident told staff, "I woke up today and thought, today is going to be a good day because I get to see my friend."