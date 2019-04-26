New Hearing Aid May Solve 'Cocktail Party' Problem

WEDNESDAY, May 15, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Chances are if you're over 60 it's already happened to you: You're in a crowded room and finding it tough to understand what your partner is saying a couple of feet away.

It's a longstanding hearing-loss issue known as the "cocktail party" problem. Conventional hearing aids still aren't able to fix it -- to separate out the talk you do want to hear from the background chatter you don't.

But scientists may be developing a device that can do just that.

The device would rely on an emerging technology called "auditory attention decoding" (AAD). AAD cracks the cocktail party problem by simultaneously monitoring a person's brainwaves and the sound around them.

With that data in place, the new hearing device would triangulate which voice or sound the person is focused on -- and then give it an extra sonic boost.

"The cocktail party problem refers to a hearing condition where there is more than one speaker talking at the same time," explained Nima Mesgarani, who led a group that published their new findings May 15 in Science Advances.

"Because hearing-impaired listeners have reduced sensitivity to different frequencies, they are not able to pick out the right voice," explained Mesgarani. He's associate professor of electrical engineering with the Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute, part of Columbia University in New York City.

Conventional hearing aids -- which simply raise overall sound levels -- don't help much in a crowded room.

"Increasing the volume doesn't help hearing-impaired listeners, because it amplifies everyone, and not just the 'target speaker,'" Mesgarani said.

AAD works differently.

"[It] works by first automatically separating the sound sources in the acoustic environment," he said. "The separated sounds are then compared to the brain waves of a listener. And the source that is most similar is chosen and amplified relative to other speakers to assist the listener."

But this research is still in its early stages, so crowd-addled seniors shouldn't expect to order the technology anytime soon.

For the moment, the technology requires an invasive surgical procedure and isn't portable. Any practical application is at least five-to-10 years off, Mesgarani said.