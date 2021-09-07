Most U.S. Adults 50 and Older Report Good Health: Survey

July 9, 2021 -- Most U.S. adults (77%) ages 50 and older in the United States rated their overall health as good, very good, or excellent in an online survey conducted by WebMD and Capital Caring Health (CCH), a nonprofit hospice/advanced illness care organization based in Virginia.

Among the respondents, 41% said their health was very good or excellent.

However, the ratings differed largely by race, employment status, and income.

Self-Reported Health Status by Race/Ethnicity*

Health Status % White % Black % Hispanic**

Excellent/Very Good 43 25 38 Good 34 46 45 Fair/Poor 23 29 17

* Sample sizes were too small to report results for those of Asian, American Indian/Native Alaskan, and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander descent.

** Respondents who said they were of Hispanic origin were not counted in the Black, White, or other categories to avoid overlap.

Employment status was also associated with a significant difference in the way people viewed their health at the top tier and bottom tier.

The middle tier (“good” health) was reported similarly (from 33% to 37%) whether a person was employed, retired, or not employed. However, employed respondents were much more likely to report they had “excellent” or “very good” health (51% vs. 44% for retirees and 21% for the not employed).

Conversely, those who were not employed were far more likely to report “fair” or “poor” health (45%) than those who were employed (13%) or retired (20%).

Similarly, respondents with incomes of less than $50,000 were three times more likely to report their health as “fair” or “poor” than were those with incomes of more than $100,000 (36% vs 12%).

WebMD/CCH surveyed 3,464 U.S. residents ages 50 and older between Aug. 13 and Nov. 9, 2020. WebMD.com readers were randomly invited to take a 10-minute online survey.