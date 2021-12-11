Nov. 12, 2021 -- A key risk factor for severe COVID-19 is age, in part because the immune response weakens as we get older. But our understanding of this effect of age remains hazy, as the immune system is one of the most complex systems in the human body.

In the hope of clearing some of this fog, the Yale Cancer Center has established a group dedicated to studying how age affects immune cells. Researchers at the new center have received a $6.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to spend 5 years mapping the aging cells of the immune system.

In cells, aging or “senescence,” means that they have stopped dividing. Senescent cells have a role in promoting health but can contribute to disease, too. For example, senescence is a defense against cancer -- cells that don’t divide will never divide out of control -- but a health hazard when senescent cell accumulation triggers inflammation in surrounding tissue.