Nov. 19, 2021 -- When you have to help a parent choose a nursing home or you need nursing home care yourself, you can consult a healthcare professional, talk to friends, or look at the Nursing Home Compare website of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The CMS website includes star ratings for each nursing home, both overall and on health inspections, staffing and certain quality measures.

But what you might not know is what financial incentives a particular nursing home might have to provide high-quality care, depending on what kind of entity owns the facility.

A study published Nov. 19 in JAMA Health Forum throws light on at least one aspect of the ownership question: What happens when a private equity (PE) firm acquires a nursing home? According to the study, you can expect a somewhat lower level of quality in a PE-owned nursing home than in other for-profit facilities.

The researchers compared CMS data on 302 nursing homes owned by 79 PE firms to data on 9,562 for-profit facilities not owned by such companies from 2013 to 2017. Among fee-for-service Medicare patients in long-term care, private equity acquisitions of nursing homes were associated with an 11.1% increase in ambulatory-care-sensitive (ACS) visits to the emergency department (ED) and an 8.7% increase in ACS hospitalizations per quarter, compared to the changes that occurred in the non-PE-owned facilities, they found.