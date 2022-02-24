June 13, 2022 -- Only about a third of the adults who responded to a recent WebMD survey said that they know a lot about their family’s health history, while more than a quarter admitted to knowing little or none of it.

Slightly more respondents (37%) said that they know some of their family history than know a lot (35%), while 18% know a little and 10% do not know any of it, according to the results of a survey conducted May 25 to 31 among 753 U.S. consumers.

A lack of medical self-knowledge was shown when participants were asked if they knew their own blood type: 39% said that they do not. Those aged 45 years and older were significantly more likely to know than those under 45 (71% vs. 53%), and women were more likely than men (66% vs. 54%), although that difference did not quite reach statistical significance.

More than half (57%) of the survey respondents reported that they schedule and maintain regular doctor visits, although there was a major gap between younger adults, of whom only 41% regularly schedule such visits, and the 76% of older adults who see a doctor regularly.