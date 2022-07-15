Why Do Men Often Die Before Women?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, July 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Scientists have unearthed a possible reason why men tend to die at younger ages than women: Those who lose Y chromosomes from their blood cells as they age may be more vulnerable to heart tissue scarring and heart failure.

The research is the latest to look at the phenomenon of "mosaic loss of Y" -- where the Y chromosome disappears from a portion of a man's blood cells.

Researchers do not know why it happens, but it is associated with aging: It's detectable in an estimated 40% of 70-year-old men, and more than half of those who live into their 90s.

At one time, researchers thought that losing Y -- a small, stumpy chromosome -- was just a part of normal aging.

But in recent years, studies have linked Y loss to increased risks of conditions like Alzheimer's, heart disease and certain cancers, as well as a shortened life span.

Those studies, however, could not show whether the chromosome loss directly contributes to diseases, or is merely a sign that other body processes are going awry.

"The question is, is loss of Y simply a marker of aging, like graying hair?" said study co-author Kenneth Walsh.

His team's findings suggest the answer is no: In lab mice, loss of Y in blood cells made heart tissue prone to scarring and led to an earlier death.

It's evidence that the chromosome loss is a direct player, not just a bystander, according to Walsh, who directs the Hematovascular Biology Center at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

Most people know the Y chromosome as a sex chromosome: Women have two X chromosomes, while men have an X and a Y.

Researchers used to think the Y chromosome did little more than determine male sex characteristics. But studies in recent years have found that the Y chromosome contains more genes than previously thought -- whose jobs are not fully known.

In parallel with that work, research has linked a loss of Y to various disease risks.