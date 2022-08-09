Sept. 8, 2022 -- Great Britain’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died.

The cause of death has not been released, but Buckingham Palace on Thursday announced she had been placed under medical supervision at home and doctors were “concerned” about her health. Members of the royal family were said to be assembling at her home, Balmoral, in Scotland.

In a statement later Thursday, the Royal Family said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, and ascended the throne at age 25 after the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952.

Recent Health Problems

Despite enjoying good health into her 90s, the queen had been experiencing health woes as of late.

She contracted COVID-19 in late February, which she said left “one very tired and exhausted,” in a video call with health workers.