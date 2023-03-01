Staying Hydrated Could Mean Less Disease, Slower Aging

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Could hydration hold the key to longevity?

Maybe, suggests new research that discovered older adults who are properly hydrated may be healthier and live longer than those who aren't, having less incidence of conditions like heart and lung disease.

"Staying well-hydrated may slow down aging, prevent or delay development of chronic diseases, and therefore prolong disease-free life," said lead investigator Natalia Dmitrieva, a researcher from the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the U.S. National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

"The best way for people to keep well-hydrated is to be aware of the amount of fluids they drink without engaging in intensive sports activities or [spending] a long time in a hot environment," Dmitrieva said.



The current recommendations vary from 2 to 3 liters of fluid daily -- for women, that's 6 to 9 cups of fluids like water each day, while men need around 8 to 12 cups, she said.