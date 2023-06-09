June 30, 2023-- The CDC gave a green light this week to two new vaccines to protect against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in older adults.

On Thursday, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, agreed with and endorsed the recommendations made last week by CDC advisors that people age 60 and over may get one of two new vaccines for RSV. Decisions should be made based on discussions with one’s healthcare provider about whether the vaccine is right for them, the federal health agency said.

The new vaccines, the first licensed in the U.S. to protect against the respiratory illness, are expected to be available this fall.

On June 21, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on immunization Practices (ACIP), an independent panel, stopped short of recommending the vaccines for everyone age 65 and above, which was the original question the committee was to consider. The experts amended that question, changing it to whether the panel should recommend the vaccine for those 65 and above if the person and their doctor agreed. They committee voted 9 to 5 in favor.