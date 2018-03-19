Electric Cars Don't Jolt Implanted Heart Devices

MONDAY, April 23, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- People who have implanted devices to keep their hearts running smoothly can safely drive an electric car if they wish to do so, new research confirms.

The study from Germany found that the technology used to power the cars won't interfere with pacemakers or implantable defibrillators.

"Currently there are no data to suggest that restrictions for cardiac implantable electronic device patients are necessary when driving or charging an electric car," said the study's lead author, Dr. Carsten Lennerz. He's a senior physician at the German Heart Centre in Munich.

Lennerz said as these cars become more "super-charged," there may be a problem with implanted heart devices. But for now, it appears that several models of electric cars have no effect on these devices.

Dr. Joseph Germano, associate director of cardiac electrophysiology at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, N.Y., reviewed the study's findings and agreed that electric cars don't appear to pose a current danger.

There was some concern because so-called electromagnetic interference (EMI) can sometimes cause electronic heart devices to malfunction.

Such interference "can create electrical noise that can be interpreted by a cardiac device as the heart's own signals. In people who require these devices to keep their heart beating or to treat life-threatening arrhythmias [irregular heartbeats], the consequences of electromagnetic interference can be catastrophic," Germano explained.

One likely reason why the German researchers found no interference is that electric cars are designed with electromagnetic shields to protect onboard computer systems from malfunctioning due to electromagnetic interference.

Previous research on electric cars had come to a similar conclusion. In November, researchers reported on a study of 34 seniors that found no interference with their heart devices when driving a Tesla electric car. The findings were presented at an American Heart Association meeting.

For the new study, researchers recruited 108 people with implantable heart devices -- either pacemakers or implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs). Ninety of the study participants were men. Their average age was 58. Their devices came from seven different manufacturers.