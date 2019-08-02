TUESDAY, Sept. 17, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A new technique that uses a targeted high dose of radiation seems to prevent recurrence of a potentially deadly heartbeat for at least two years, researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis report.

This irregular rhythm, called ventricular tachycardia (VT), occurs when the heart's lower chambers start to beat uncontrollably fast. Once it starts, it can kill within minutes.

"Patients with VT who have already failed traditional therapies have limited treatment options," said lead researcher Dr. Clifford Robinson, an associate professor of radiation oncology and cardiology.

"This new therapy opens up the potential for a large number of patients with few options to experience reduced VT and improved quality of life, all with a single outpatient treatment," he said.

Most people who die from sudden cardiac death experience VT in the moments before the heart stops. Those lucky enough to survive often continue to have episodes of this life-threatening arrhythmia and need a defibrillator-pacemaker implanted to restore the heartbeat to normal.

But the devices have a downside: The shock they deliver can be painful and affect a patient's quality of life.

With radiation therapy, the defibrillator remains in place, Robinson said, but the hope is that patients will experience fewer shocks.

The 19 patients in this trial had run out of available treatment options, including more drugs and catheter ablation, which is used to scar parts of the heart where the abnormal rhythm begins.

Catheter ablation is invasive and can take hours under general anesthesia. Moreover, the treatment doesn't work for about half the patients who receive it, Robinson said.

Radiation is not invasive, takes under 10 minutes, and patients can go home the same day. As with cancer treatment, doctors use electrical maps to pinpoint spots where radiation is needed.

Researchers assumed radiation would work the same way as ablation, by scarring areas where the arrhythmia occurred. But Robinson said patients began having fewer bouts of VT even before scarring developed.

Exactly how radiation stops VT remains a mystery, he said. On the plus side, any hospital that does radiation therapy for cancer has the equipment and the know-how to provide this treatment, he noted.