Fish Oil, Vitamin D Won't Prevent A-Fib: Study

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, March 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For people hoping to prevent the heart rhythm disorder known as "a-fib," new research shows that taking vitamin D or fish oil supplements won't help.

A-fib, also known as atrial fibrillation, affects more than 33 million people worldwide and is the most common type of abnormal heart rhythm. It can cause symptoms that affect a person's quality of life, result in blood clots that can cause a stroke, and also lead to heart failure.

For the study, the researchers examined whether taking vitamin D supplements or omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil might affect different kinds of a-fib, and whether some patients would be more likely to benefit or be harmed by the supplements.

Overall, the results were mostly consistent across the different types of a-fib and patient groups, according to lead author Dr. Christine Albert and colleagues. Albert is chair of the cardiology department at Smidt Heart Institute in Los Angeles.