High-Dose Fish Oil May Raise Odds for A-Fib in Heart Patients

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many people take fish oil to protect their heart, but a new study suggests that prescription versions may raise the risk of a common heart rhythm disorder.

At issue are prescription-strength omega-3 fatty acids, which are naturally found in fish oil. The medications are often prescribed to people with very high triglycerides, a type of blood fat linked to increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

According to the American Heart Association, prescription omega-3s can lower triglycerides by 20% to 30% in most people.

But the medications are also controversial, because their ultimate benefits for the heart are unclear.

Now the new study — an analysis of five past clinical trials — suggests caution is in order. Overall, trial patients given omega-3s were over one-third more likely to develop atrial fibrillation (a-fib) than those given a placebo. The fish oil doses taken ranged from 0.84 grams to 4 grams per day.