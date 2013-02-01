Coffee Won't Upset Your Heartbeat. It Might Even Calm It

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, July 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For decades, doctors have warned folks suffering from heart rhythm problems to avoid coffee, out of concern that a caffeine jolt might prompt a herky-jerky heartbeat.

But a large new study has found that most people can enjoy their morning joe or afternoon diet cola free from worry -- caffeine doesn't seem to increase most people's risk of arrhythmias.

"We see no evidence for this broad-based recommendation to avoid coffee or caffeine," said study co-author Dr. Gregory Marcus, associate chief of cardiology for research at the University of California, San Francisco. "There could be some individuals where caffeine is their trigger, but I think the growing evidence is those cases are actually quite rare."

In fact, results indicate that every additional cup of coffee a person drinks daily might lower their risk of arrhythmia by about 3% on average, according to the study published July 19 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

"The majority of people, even those with arrhythmias, should be able to enjoy their cup of coffee, and maybe there are some people for whom caffeine or coffee may actually help reduce their risk," Marcus said.