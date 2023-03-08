Having A-Fib Might Raise Odds for Dementia

MONDAY, March 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The common irregular heartbeat known as atrial fibrillation (a-fib) may increase the risk of dementia, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that people newly diagnosed with a-fib had a 13% higher risk of developing dementia, the progressive loss of memory and thinking skills. The risk was even higher (65%) among those who developed a-fib before age 65 and in people who did not have chronic kidney disease (20%).

"The health consequences of atrial fibrillation may be broader than originally recognized in certain individuals," said lead researcher Dr. Nisha Bansal, a professor of medicine at the University of Washington, in Seattle. "A personalized approach is needed to help inform patients of the consequences of their atrial fibrillation."

A-fib is the most common type of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), Bansal said.

"Until now, atrial fibrillation has been strongly linked with the risk of stroke, and the possible link with dementia has been unclear," she said.