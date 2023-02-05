May 2, 2023 – A new study gives people at risk of heart problems a good reason to keep an eye on the daily air quality warnings often included in weather reports. Researchers found a direct relationship between air pollution increases and the risk of having irregular heartbeat problems such as atrial fibrillation.

The authors of the study, which was published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, said their findings were important because previous studies of air pollution’s impact on heart rhythm problems have had mixed results, although they noted that many of the studies had problems with how they were designed.

This latest study’s goal was to examine the relationship between air pollution and the start of irregular heartbeat problems, collectively known as arrhythmias, at an hourly level. The researchers looked at health information for more than 190,000 people and air pollution data from China between 2015 and 2021. The health data came from a Chinese health database that included hourly-level records of when people had irregular heartbeat problems at more than 2,000 hospitals spanning 322 Chinese cities. The researchers layered that data with hourly air pollution readings taken from near the hospitals.