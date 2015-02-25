Atrial Fibrillation Travel Tips

No need to feel anxious about hitting the road when you have atrial fibrillation (AFib). "As long as you're getting good medical care, traveling with AFib shouldn't be a problem," says N. A. Mark Estes, MD, director of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Center at Tufts University School of Medicine. Plan ahead so your trip is fun and relaxing.

Before You Go Talk to your cardiologist. Tell your heart doctor where you're planning to go and for how long. Find out if there are any reasons you shouldn't make the trip or what concerns he may have about it. Do you have a pacemaker or ICD? Gordon Tomaselli, MD, chief of cardiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, says to ask your cardiologist for the name of a doctor or hospital in the area that will know your device and be able to help in an emergency. That's especially important if you're headed to an exotic location. Wear your medical ID bracelet or necklace, or carry your card. If you don't already have a medical ID, get one before you travel, Tomaselli says. You can buy one at most drugstores and superstores. It should have: Your medical condition

Implanted devices you have

Medications you take

Your doctor's contact information