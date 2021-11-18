By Trip Hedrick, as told to Janie McQueen

One day in 2000, at age 46, I was in the pool doing a hard set when a jolt of chest pain and radiating arm pain stopped me cold. I’ve been swimming most of my life -- I was a member of U.S. Masters Swimming for more than 40 years and have participated in national and world championships -- so I’m no stranger to a twinge of pain. This felt different, but I assumed it was asthma or that I’d strained my triceps.

The discomfort eased and I finished the rest of my workout. But when the pain came back 2 days later, I immediately called my doctor and went in for a treadmill stress test. I’ve been periodically having stress tests since the mid-1980s; after witnessing the ultimately fatal cardiac events of very fit and active swimmers, I wanted to be vigilant.

I passed the test “with flying colors,” yet just 2 weeks later, I wound up at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. I was having a heart attack.